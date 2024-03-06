Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,630.90
    +104.97 (+0.49%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,101.82
    +23.17 (+0.46%)
     

  • DOW

    38,710.54
    +125.35 (+0.32%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7388
    +0.0030 (+0.41%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.87
    +1.72 (+2.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    89,612.86
    -2,187.43 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,149.10
    +7.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,064.05
    +10.35 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1020
    -0.0350 (-0.85%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,004.22
    +64.63 (+0.41%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.43
    -0.03 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,682.83
    +36.67 (+0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,090.78
    -6.85 (-0.02%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6783
    +0.0009 (+0.13%)
     
BREAKING:

BOC HOLDS RATES AS EXPECTED, REITERATES RISK TO INFLATION OUTLOOK

Central bank holds in fifth straight decision as economy continues to weaken

Nikki Haley Exits Presidential Race After Trump Dominates Super Tuesday

WSJ

Nikki Haley suspended her campaign for the Republican nomination after Donald Trump secured hundreds of delegates on Super Tuesday. WSJ’s Molly Ball explains what the results mean for the presidential race. Photo Illustration: JJ Lin