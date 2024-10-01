Nike posts mixed Q1 earnings: One analyst's take on the results

Nike (NKE) reported mixed fiscal first quarter results after the market close on Tuesday. Earnings of $0.70 per share topped the Street estimate of $0.52. Revenue was a slight miss, $11.59 billion versus the expected $11.65 billion. Greater China revenue, however, was better than expected, $1.67 billion compared to the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The company also announced it was postponing its investor day, which had been scheduled for November 19. This is the last earnings report from CEO John Donahoe. Longtime Nike executive Elliott Hill will take the helm on October 14.

Morningstar equity analyst David Swartz said the results were about what he was expecting. China sales were better than he had hoped, but Europe and North America continue to be weak. "Nike is in a situation where it doesn't have a lot of new products coming out and it is pulling back on some other products," he says.

Nike delivering mixed results in the first quarter revenue did miss estimates as earnings per share topped Wall Street's expectations.

The athletic retailer also postponing its investors day shares right now down about 2.5%.

Morningstar equity analyst, David Swartz joins us now with more David uh Nike reports at least initially here some some disappointment in the after hours.

But walk me through your initial reaction, David, what do you make of it pretty much?

What people expected?

The sales were down 10% which is exactly what I had in my model.

The breakdown by geography was a little bit different.

Uh as you mentioned, it did appear that that China was not quite as bad.

I think I had the sales down 5.5% and China sales were down 2%.

Uh but sales in in Europe and North America were clearly weak.

Um and but this was expected, Ike has really been warning this since late last year.

Uh December of 2023 that the sportswear market was not very strong and that it's innovation cycle was not looking particularly good uh for the beginning of the fiscal 2025 either.

Uh Right now, Nike is in a situation where it doesn't have a lot of new products coming out and it is pulling back on some other products.

Now, the EPS though was above expectations.

Uh This isn't uncommon.

Uh Nike has repeatedly in the last few quarters, uh even in quarters with, with weak sales, uh has beaten the bottom line numbers.

It looks like overhead expenses were quite a bit below uh what people expected.

And David, you know, obviously it's a big change in the C suite for this company, John Donahoe is out.

Uh what, you know, you, you know, this company backwards and forwards if you review his tenure, what did he get wrong?

David?

I think the biggest mistake was that he spent too much time worried about where Nike's products are going to be sold and not enough time worried about the products themselves.

I think that's probably just because he doesn't come from the industry.

Uh He had a background in tech as his former CEO of ebay and had been at bay, which of course is a consulting firm.

Uh There was a lot of concern when he came in, uh that uh bin is known for layoffs and in fact, there were layoffs at Nike and, and I think morale is pretty low, but the biggest, the biggest problem was just that um Nike pulled out of a lot of wholesale accounts and was unable to drive sales through its own channels because it just didn't have the products uh that the customers wanted.

And meanwhile, it's com competition has really stepped up.

The competition is stronger than ever.

This industry in sportswear is much more competitive now than it was five years ago.

And Donahoe, I think, didn't understand that until it was a little bit too late.

And so now Elliott Hill moves in David.

Uh two questions.

One in your opinion, is he the right guy for this job?

Two, what in your opinion, are his immediate priorities according to reports, Nike employees are very happy to have him back.

Uh He does have a long experience at Nike over 30 years, uh worked with former C CEO Mark Parker for many years.

He's not the only person they brought back.

Uh two other um execs were recently brought back and a couple of other long term executives are recently promoted.

Uh So it looks like Nike is really leading into its experience.

Uh The main priority right now I think is re is repairing the relationships with the wholesale accounts as I talked about.

Uh Donahoe pulled um Nike out of a lot of accounts and it seemed to create a lot of problems.

It just was unable to make up for the sales elsewhere.

And uh I think that's gonna be the top priority.

Ike does have a lot of new products coming out in the next calendar year.

Uh and it's it's going to really need the uh retailers to be on their side.

And, and I think that's what Nike is working on right now.

David, you, you're talking about the space obviously very competitive, which Nike rivals, David do you think benefited from Nike's missteps?

Well, there's a lot of them, it is a very big industry, it's a very crowded industry.

Uh and, you know, we have seen a lot of success from uh Hoka and on would be probably the two at the top.

Uh, you know, a few years ago, they were not well known names at all and, and they've really come on, uh strong.

Uh but we've also seen other brands like Puma, for example, uh has taken shelf space, I think from Nike at, at it, some discount type stores, stores like JC Penney that, that Nike pulled out it completely.

Uh and Puma has taken that space.

Um, Adidas has been doing very well.

Um, a year and a half ago.

Um, Adidas was in much worse shape than Nike is right now.

Uh But it's had a big run.

It's partly just because of luck.

Uh, the terrorist style shoes have been selling really well and, and getting a lot of distribution.

So there's a wide variety of companies that have benefited at least to some degree from Nike's moves, but there's not just one company