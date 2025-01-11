NFL playoffs: How much money football players make

This weekend kicks off the first round of the NFL playoff games with twelve teams going head-to-head in the postseason championship. Not only will these competitive games draw in large viewership ratings, but the NFL postseason brings in hefty revenue for both the teams and players as well.

On this week’s episode of Yahoo Finance Sports Report, host Joe Pompliano breaks down all of the revenue actually made during the NFL playoffs, from tickets, to parking, to concessions, and even player compensation.

Diving deeper into player compensation, since the athletes’ contracts only cover regular season games, the NFL pays players who make it into the postseason based on how far their team makes it in the championship. Per the NFL’s most recent collective bargaining agreement, players’ postseason pay this season is as follows:

$49,500 - Wild card games

$54,500 - Divisional round games

$77,000 - Conference championship

$96,000 - Losing Super Bowl team

$171,000 - Winning Super Bowl team

While collectively these numbers may seem low, Pompliano says not to fret for the players.

“[Players] still get roughly half of all league-wide revenue, including the $10 billion that the NFL receives annually from its TV deals, which of course, the playoffs are part of.”

