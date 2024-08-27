NFL owners to vote on new private equity ownership rule

NFL owners are set to vote on a proposal that would permit private equity firms to acquire stakes in professional football teams. If approved, the proposal would allow private equity firms to own a percentage of a team, but would not be allowed to gain full ownership or control of franchises.

Catalysts co-hosts Brad Smith and Madison Mills break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Nfl owners are planning to vote later today on a plan to allow private equity firms to buy a stake in football teams.

According to reports, 32 professional teams are looking to create a similar group of approved buyers here now.

If approved, private equity firms would not be allowed to have full ownership control over a team, but rather a percentage of the team.

According to reports.

The average NFL team is worth close to $6 billion here now.

I think that percentage is so key because it means that you probably wouldn't have some type of activist campaign say Hey, I don't like how you're general managing the team or I don't like how you're coaching the team so they wouldn't have that type of say into football operations.

However, what you could expect from this going forward is look at the areas where more teams are trying to identify investment opportunities even outside of the football operations.

This sets up a direct pool of funds for them to be able to use in anything from real estate investments that they may make around the entire fan experience, um, and providing more value to the team that way, outside of what's taking place on the field as well.

Couldn't even be technological, uh, technological plays as well that we see some of those dollars used for