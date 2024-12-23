Netflix's Christmas Day NFL game is big step for streamers in sports: Expert

Netflix (NFLX) is set to distribute NFL games on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, as part of the streaming giant's push into live programming and sports. Telluride Legal Strategies founder Rob Rosenberg joins Asking for a Trend with Josh Lipton to discuss what to expect from the company's Christmas Day NFL coverage.

Rosenberg says he doesn't expect the tech issues that happened with Netflix's Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight. "Streaming is a complex process ... [and] sometimes when demand is huge, it overpowers the system, it overwhelms it. You've got delays, and problems arise. But I would not bet against Netflix. I think that the timing of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight was a great test case for Christmas Day."

"The best way to get good at streaming at scale is to just do it. There were some hiccups in the fight last month, but I think that they're going to nail it on Christmas Day with these games," he adds.

"Up until now, there's been fewer horses in the race [to air sports content], now, with the streamers getting into it," Rosenberg says, adding, "I think that as they develop this expertise where they can deliver these games in a premium experience that people have come to expect from their football, I think that we're going to see more and more competition for these rights as they become available.

Watch the video above to learn more about how streamers like Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Video, Comcast's (CMCSA) Peacock, and Disney (DIS) are joining Netflix in its push to host sports content.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.