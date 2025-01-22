Netflix subscriber growth inspires 'a lot of optimism,' says advisor

STORY: Shares of Netflix soared to an all-time high on Wednesday after the streaming giant reported subscriber growth that beat expectations.

The company also unveiled price hikes in markets including the U.S., aiming to boost revenue just as it shifts focus from subscriber growth to other performance metrics, such as sales.

"They have more users, more eyeballs, they also raised prices—paying more money—and now they're getting ad revenue as well," said Mussio. "That increases overall profitability."