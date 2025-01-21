Netflix stock surges on Q4 earnings, 2025 guidance

Netflix (NFLX) shares skyrocketed in after-hours trading on Tuesday. The streaming giant reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results and raised its 2025 revenue forecast.

For the fourth quarter, earnings of $4.27 per share topped Street estimates of $4.18. Revenue of $10.25 billion also topped the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Netflix added 18.91 million subscribers in the quarter versus an expected 9.18 million.

Netflix also raised its revenue forecast for 2025 to a range of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion. It had been $43 billion to $44 billion.

