Netflix: Piper Sandler upgrades, Barclays downgrades

Wall Street has mixed views on Netflix (NFLX).

Barclays (BARC.L) has downgraded Netflix to Underweight from Equal Weight, citing valuation concerns. The firm argues that given Netflix's high valuation, maintaining its current revenue growth trajectory will be unrealistic moving forward.

On the other hand, Piper Sandler (PIPR) has upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral while raising its price target to $800 from $650. The firm highlights Netflix's continued pricing power within its premium ad tiers, suggesting that this strength can offset any potential slowdown in subscriber growth and help sustain revenue.

Video Transcript

Analyst sounding mixed on Netflix here this morning, Piper Sandler upgrading the stock on the flip side.

Yeah.

Barclays downgrading the streaming giant.

All this happening, head of their earnings report scheduled for later on this month.

Yahoo finance is very own, Alexander Canal tracking this and lie.

What's the story here?

Because one side a little bit more optimistic.

The other side having some questions just about I guess short term growth.

Yeah, a bull and a bear case for Netflix to kick off this weekend.

Really valuation is at the center of both of these calls.

So let's start with that downgrade.

Barclays downgrading Netflix to underweight from equal way saying it believes that revenue growth for the company, it's going to be more and more difficult to maintain a high premium valuation.

And this is a piece that I really heard in my conversation with other analysts as well because this is a game of big numbers especially since that is viewed as a growth company given that high valuation because of that, the expectation is for the company to deliver around 15% over year revenue growth in 2024.

That's a very tall order Barclays arguing, it's an unrealistic goal in some senses because the company, even if it does hit revenue expectations, the valuation implies that it should double its subscriber base.

So that's the argument on the South side.

Now for the good news by Sandler says that Neli Stock, it's expensive for a reason.

Piper upgrading shares to overweight from neutral saying that there are still levers to be pulled when it to its premium, a free subscription business that the company has the pricing power to offset subscriber growth and that that is what's going to keep revenue sustained over the long term.

Now, we have heard some rumors on Wall Street that Netflix is well positioned to potentially raise prices later this year.

So perhaps that's something to look out for.

Of course, company will be reporting earnings next week.

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix to deliver about 15% revenue growth earnings are also expected to surge about 40% year over year according to the latest estimates from Bloomberg.

So a big report here that's going to set us up through the end of the year.

But again, I mean, you're looking at a stock that's priced at over 700 bucks a share.

So you wonder maybe if there's a stock split that the company should be considering moving down the line if it's a little too expensive.

So we'll see, but they just raise prices, didn't?

They know?

Yes, they took away their basic plan so that forces people to get the more expensive plan, but perhaps that 1549 B people are buying it.

So I guess why not if you have that pricing power to raise it and they haven't raised their ad supported tier either.

And it's one of the cheapest ad supported plans on the market right now.

So perhaps that's something that they could be thinking about as well.

Well, it's interesting too because it reminds me of NVIDIA, the fact that expectations are so high going into the print.

And I remember we talked about this a little bit last week and some of the numbers you ran through for Netflix were so positive.

And then you were like, and it might be a bad response to their earnings.

And Josh and I were like, that doesn't make a victim of their own success.

And that was based on their viewership, report to show their engagement the amount of time that people are spending on the platform year over year, that was pretty much flat.

And that's what we were sort of joking about is that the numbers are still very good 900 billion hours watched.

But if you're not consistent and growing that over the long term, then that's something that investors start to question and say, OK, why is that the case?