Lots of earnings, price of stamps increasing: What to watch

Earnings season begins in earnest next week. Investors will hear from several big names, including UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), United Airlines (UAL), Netflix (NFLX), D.R. Horton (DHI), and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). From the financial sector, Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC (PNC), and American Express (AXP) are set to report their quarterly results.

Wall Street will also be eyeing economic data, with retail sales, housing starts and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book set to be released.

Make sure to stock up on US stamps! The price of a Forever postage stamps will increase from $0.68 to $0.73 on Sunday, July 14.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

