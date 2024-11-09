How Netflix, Amazon are helping NASCAR race ahead of rivals

NASCAR is racing to success from the unscripted TV business.

This week on Yahoo Finance Sports Report, host Joe Pompliano talks with NASCAR President Steve Phelps about Netflix's (NFLX) NASCAR: Full Speed, a five-part docuseries following the drivers competing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and how the show is helping the racing franchise grow its audience.

The series, which was released on Netflix earlier this year and renewed for a second season in September, is helping introduce a new audience to NASCAR.

“[NASCAR: Full Speed’s audience] tended to be more female,” Phelps tells Pompliano. “That audience tended to be slightly younger than where our fans are today. To me that’s a good thing. We’re building casual fans.”

Phelps goes into detail about how this show, as well as their partnerships with streamers like Amazon will only help continue to grow the NASCAR brand.

“To me, the growth of the sport is gonna come from growing new fans into the sport. So you can do that, not at the exception of our existing fans, but certainly making sure that everyone is being served properly.”

