Netflix is 'the 800-pound gorilla' of streaming: Annandale Capital founder

Netflix (NFLX) is set to report its third quarter earnings Thursday, with Wall Street anticipating revenue of $9.77 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $5.16. Annandale Capital founder & chairman George Seay joins Catalysts to discuss these lofty expectations and the streaming giant's potential to outperform.

Seay characterizes Netflix as "a great metaphor" for the broader stock market, particularly the Nasdaq index. He emphasizes that the company must exceed expectations to maintain its momentum, though it is at the mercy of overall market trends.

"This is one of the must-own companies, but if you don't own it yet, you probably have time to get in once it corrects at some point," Seay states. "We don't know what's going to happen, but it's almost like the market is priced right now where everything's got to go right for everything to keep going up, including Netflix."

Regarding competition, Seay labels Netflix as "the 800-pound gorilla," noting that the company's rivals are "inept" in comparison. This dominance, he argues, creates an enormous amount of pricing power for Netflix.

"The execution is outstanding. I think if you talk about internal metrics and the way they operate, you have to be bullish long-term on Netflix," Seay tells Yahoo Finance.

Juggernaut, Netflix will report its third quarter results this Thursday and expectations heading into the print, they are high shares have been on a tear so far this year up nearly 50% and outperforming five of the members of the mag seven during the same period with more, we're joined by George C. He is Annandale capital founder and chairman George.

It, it's great to have you and you are a shareholder in Netflix right now, buying or acquiring your position back in 2022.

So here we are not too far from those all time highs.

What do you think the set up looks like heading into this earnings sprint later this week?

Hey, Shawna, good morning.

I, I really think that Netflix is a great metaphor for the entire stock market, especially the NASDAQ right now because they've really got to exceed expectations to keep the momentum going.

And they've also got to count on the overall market staying constructive and, and moving up into the right.

I think they're a little bit of a, not a victim but a, a uh carry along of that particular uh need if they're going to continue to forge hire because as you rightly said, the stocks up around 50% this year.

But if you look back to 2022 it's almost quadrupled from the bottom since then.

So that's, that's an unbelievable move in a very short amount of time.

So this is one of the must own kind of companies.

But if you don't own it yet, you probably have time to get in once it corrects at some point.

We don't know when that's gonna happen, but it's almost like the market is priced right now where everything's got to go right for everything to keep going up, including Netflix and George.

When you talk about the fact that we could see some sort of pullback or correction possibly within the stock is that earnings that you think could trigger that or I guess, what do you think investors should be preparing for as they try to gauge whether or not now is the right time to buy?

You know, they say sometimes that all the stars have got a line just right for things to work out.

And I think that's where Netflix is right now.

I think there's any number of catalysts that could slow it down at this point.

They could not outperform on earnings to an extent that, that, uh, um, owners sell it off in a, a peak fit and all that, or the, or the stock market itself could start to underperform on the downside of the economy could slow dramatically and that could panic people.

So I, I think everything's got to continue to go right for it to continue to meaningfully move up.

And by that, I mean, 10 20% or more like it has already this year.

George, how are you evaluating the rumors or potential here that we could hear about price hikes in the US, whether or not that's going to be a catalyst tier to the upside or if, if that could, in fact, I guess evoke some a, a bit of churn and maybe potentially weigh on shares, maybe in the near term.

How are you evaluating that?

Well, what a great company.

It's a real pleasure to get to talk about them because they really are the 800 pound Gorilla.

If you look at their competition, whether it's, it's Apple Plus or Disney Plus or, or Paramount plus or max, their competition is really inept at this point.

So I think their pricing power is enormous and I think that their advertising push that they've, they've been doing for about a year and a half or a little more than that now, it has been extremely effective.

So the execution is outstanding.

I think if you talk about internal metrics and the way they operate, they operate, you have to be bullish long term on Netflix.

But I see some short term headwinds in terms of valuation and the everything having to go right on the market and them having to outperform dramatically, they really need to beat expectations by a lot to keep going up.