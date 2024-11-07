NCAA basketball tips off, NASCAR’s media rights: YF Sports Report

The 2024-2025 NCAA basketball season began earlier this week, and now that these student-athletes are back on the court, there's a lot to pay attention to. On this week's Yahoo Finance Sports Report, host Joe Pompliano breaks down the top three things viewers should pay attention to this season.

First up, Duke University freshman Cooper Flagg. Not only is the 17-year-old, 6-foot-9-inch athlete one of the top players in the league, but the star is raking it in off the court, already signing partnerships with brands like New Balance and Gatorade.

Pompliano is also keeping an eye on the women’s teams and the new era of female basketball players. Top names like Paige Bueckers and Juju Watkins look to build on the massive impact Caitlin Clarke had on NCAA women's basketball viewership last year.

Plus, NASCAR President Steve Phelps joins the show to discuss the racing empire’s historic media rights deal and the benefits of teaming up with various networks and streaming platforms.

Yahoo Finance Sports Report with Joe Pompliano looks beyond the latest sports business headlines, breaking down the teams, trades, and billion-dollar deals

Yahoo Finance Sports Report is developed and produced by Lauren Pokedoff.