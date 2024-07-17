NBA media rights: WBD may lose out, WNBA to bring in $2.2B

The NBA has reportedly agreed to a new 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal that could leave Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and its TNT network out in the cold.

Comcast's NBCUniversal (CMCSA), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) and Disney's (DIS) ESPN are set to win the rights, though WBD still has time to match one of the current offers.

LightShed Partners media and technology analyst Rich Greenfield told Yahoo Finance that he doesn't "believe that Warner Bros. really wants to spend $1.8 plus billion on a rights package for a much smaller package with less playoff games than they have now."

Meanwhile, the media rights for the WNBA will reportedly see the league earning $2.2 billion over the next 11 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahoo Finance senior reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down the latest in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Asking for a Trend.

This post was written by John Lesinski

Video Transcript

The NBA has reportedly agreed to terms for its next media rights deal and it looks like Warner Brothers Discovery TNT Network could lose out for more.

Let's welcome in Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal.

Hi Josh.

Yeah.

And if this is true, it would be such a gut punch for Warner Brothers Discovery.

I mean, they have aired these NBA games since 1989.

They currently sell $1.2 billion that's going to expire though at the end of next year, which is why these new rights are being negotiated.

But Comcast NBC Universal, that's going to be a new player in there taking over some of these rights.

Now the NBA is reportedly agreed to these terms.

Not only is that Comcast NBC Universal Disney's ESPN, which is a current media partner.

They're going to actually increase the amount they paid to the NBA and hold on to some of those games and playoff games.

And we also have Amazon Prime video coming in there as a new sort of tech presence for the NBA, but where the discovery they still the option to match these offers and that's something that we're currently waiting on.

Story continues

Uh we did speak with a rich Greenfield from late she partners about what could potentially happen.

I want to play a little bit of what he had to say earlier today, but I don't believe that the Warner Brothers really wants to spend 1.8 plus billion dollars on a rights package for a much smaller package with less playoff games than they have now.

Uh, I think the reality is, look, there is AAA pretty vicious debate among investors is losing the NBA catastrophic for WBD because they're at risk of getting dropped by distributors, whether it's a youtube TV or a Comcast.

Will this sort of be the end of, of carriage for this company or at least a significant haircut to carriage or is saving a billion plus dollars a year?

They currently spend about a billion three on the NBA.

So that's the big debate here for Warner Brothers.

Discovery is it actually better for them financially if they just take a step back because they have been doing other types of rights deals with college football.

We have the UFC rights coming up.

Maybe that's something that they go after more aggressively as well.

So that's something that Rich Greenfield said is going to be big determining factor moving forward is what are these other rights that they could potentially gather that could stem some of the bleeding if they were to lose NBA.

Of course, there are other analysts out there.

Uh, uh Pete Zino from Wolf research said that warm discovery could lose $600 million yearly in profit if they were to lose the NBA.

So it's one of those things where it's going to be a wait and see to see how it's going to affect the company's bottom line.

So that's NBA W NBA also making some headlines, right?

So this is part of this NBA deal and they're going to be getting paid, the league will reportedly receive about $2.2 billion over the next 11 years.

And media rights with those same companies.

We were talking about Disney and BC and Amazon and we do know that the W NBA, it's certainly gained some positive recognition recently, you have big stars like Caitlin Clark, really coming out of the woodwork there and receiving some, uh, fandom and a a at uh during the games and the um season as well.

I did have the chance to speak with and, uh, and the NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum about this.

He said that the interest in the W NBA is actually also increasing interest within the NBA as well.

So it's this ecosystem that they think is incredibly important.

So I'm sure the W NBA is going to continue to gain traction as well.

All right.

Thank you all.

Appreciate it.

Of course.