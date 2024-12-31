Nasdaq, stocks slide further, capping 2024's year of gains

The three major market averages (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) close out the final trading day of 2024 in negative territory, the Nasdaq Composite falling off the most by 0.9%, or 175 points.

Market Domination Overtime's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre highlight the annual gains seen across the indexes, sector ETFs, and bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF inflows in 2024. The stock market will be closed on Wednesday for the New Year's holiday.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.