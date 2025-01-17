Nasdaq soars, stocks rise after this week's inflation data

As US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) push to the upside in the last trading day of President Biden's tenure, the Nasdaq Composite soars by over 1.6% to start the session. The S&P 500 is pace to have one of its best trading weeks since the 2024 election.

Morning Brief host Seana Smith highlights the positive market and sector action following the market open, while Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre notes the gains in the Russell 2000 small-cap index (^RUT) and trends seen in the bond market (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX) and US dollar (DX=F, DX-Y.NYB).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.