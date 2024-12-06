Nasdaq soars, Lululemon & DocuSign rise on earnings: Yahoo Finance

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped after the November jobs report kept hopes alive for a Federal Reserve Interest rate cut later this month. A couple of stocks that are jumping in today’s trading are Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and DocuSign (DOCU), both of which posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings reports. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Amazon (AMZN), Palantir (PLTR), and GameStop (GME).

Key guests include:

3:20 p.m. ET - Anthony Chukumba, Loop Capital Markets Managing Director

3:30 p.m. ET - Antonio Neri, HPE CEO

3:50 p.m. ET - Stefan Slowinski, BNP Paribas Exane, Global Head of Software Research

4:00 p.m. ET - RJ Gallo, Federated Hermes Senior Portfolio Manager

4:45 p.m. ET - Ed Brzytwa, Consumer Technology Association, Vice President of International Trade