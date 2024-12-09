Nasdaq slips on Nvidia probe, Oracle earnings in focus: Yahoo Finance

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) traded lower following media reports that China is investigating Nvidia (NVDA) over possible anti-monopoly violations. The news has investors concerned about rising trade tensions with China. Another AI stock Wall Street is watching is Oracle (ORCL), which reports its second quarter results later this afternoon. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Nio (NIO), Alibaba Group (BABA), and The Hershey Company (HSY).

Key guests include:

Dennis DeBusschere, President, 22V Research

Daniel Niles, Niles Investment Management Founder and Portfolio Manager

Julia Hermann, New York Life Investments Global Market Strategist

Alex Zukin, Wolfe Research Managing Director & Head of Software Research