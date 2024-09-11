Nasdaq rises, Dow falls following August inflation data

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opens Wednesday's session higher while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) indexes dip after August's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print came largely in-line with inflation forecasts.

The Morning Brief's Brad Smith breaks down the morning's market moves.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

We brought you special coverage here, and they came in line lead year over year with estimates, uh, slight rise that we had seen versus the expectations on the month of month core.

All things considered, you're seeing some fractional market activity.

The Dow Jones industrial average right now down by about half a percent.

It still net positive over the past three days here.

Um, but ultimately, as of right now, we're seeing a move to the downside out of the gate for the Dow Jones industrial average.

Now, is that that that's up fractionally by about 1/10 of a percent.

We'll see if we can hold on to those gains.

And then the S and P 500 out of the gate.

Right now, it is down by about 2/10 of a percent.

