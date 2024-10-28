Nasdaq looks to build on record, oil prices tumble: Yahoo Finance
After touching a record high on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite is looking to add to its gains on Monday. It comes ahead of earnings reports from “Magnificent Seven” members Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta later in the week. Meanwhile, oil prices are falling after Israel’s retaliatory strike against Iran didn’t target oil or nuclear facilities. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Trump Media and Technology Group, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices.
Key guests include:
9:20 a.m. ET - Roy Jakobs, Philips CEO
9:30 a.m. ET - Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist
9:45 a.m. ET - Bob Jordan, Southwest CEO
10:05 a.m. ET - Dennis Gartman, The Gartman Letter Fmr. Editor and Publisher
10:15 a.m. ET - Phillip Shoemaker, Executive Director of Identity.com | Founding Director of the Apple App Store
11:20 a.m. ET - Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt Chief Tax Information Officer