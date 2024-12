US stocks rose (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) in Monday's trading session, the Nasdaq Composite's gains just shy of 1%. Market Domination Overtime host Josh Lipton breaks down the performances of the market averages coming off of December's consumer confidence print from this morning.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.