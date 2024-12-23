Nasdaq jumps with chip stocks powering gains: Yahoo Finance

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) soared on Monday. The index got a boost from chipmakers such as Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Broadcom (AVGO). Another stock that is moving higher is Honda (HMC), which announced it is looking to merge with Nissan (7201.T, NSANY). Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Rumble (RUM), Tilray Brands (TLRY), and Walmart (WMT).

Key guests include:

3:50 p.m. ET - Bret Kenwell, eToro, U.S. Investment Analyst

4:00 p.m. ET - Dan Crowley, Nightview Capital, Portfolio Manager

4:50 p.m. ET - Rob Rosenberg, Telluride Legal Strategies, Founder