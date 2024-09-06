Nasdaq falls as investors react to August jobs report: Yahoo Finance
The major markets (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) are under pressure after August’s jobs report came in under economist expectations. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 142,000 jobs added to the labor market in August, falling below the expected 165,000 as the economy continues to cool. Meanwhile, the chip sector is on the move. Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) are slipping after its fourth quarter outlook disappointed investors. On the other hand, Qualcomm (QCOM) is reportedly exploring the possibility of purchasing portions of Intel’s (INTC) design business. These developments come as the Biden Administration rolls out new export controls on chips, particularly targeting quantum computing and high-bandwidth chips — key components for AI. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Nvidia (NVDA), Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR), and UiPath (PATH).
Key guests include:
3:20 p.m. ET - Claudia Sahm, New Century Advisors Chief Economist; former Federal Reserve Board economist
3:30 p.m. ET - Geoff Lewis, Bedrock Founder and Managing Partner
4:00 p.m. ET - Dan Eye, Fort Pitt Capital Group Chief Investment Officer
4:15 p.m. ET - Grant van Rooyen, Tract CEO
4:45 P.M. ET - Jason Robins, DraftKings CEO