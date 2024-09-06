Nasdaq falls as investors react to August jobs report: Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Video

The US will roll out new export controls on semiconductors and is now targeting quantum computing and high-bandwidth chips as China makes advances in the industry. The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman joins Morning Brief to discuss the news and how it may affect the global chip sector. "I shared this morning some rumors out that in China, renting an A100 or an H100 [processor] actually costs less than in the US, which is the indicator to me... that China is getting enough supply even though they're not supposed to be. So these controls, they're really complicated, very nuanced, whether or not they work well and how effective they are," Newman explains. He notes that the semiconductor supply chain is '"really complex." As the US wants to see Japan and the Netherlands move forward with more export controls, he explains that China will face difficulty getting its hands on the most advanced nodes, and ultimately stunt its chip development. "The world, of course, wants to make sure that it maintains a global leadership position in semis. As we move into three and two and these newest nodes from TSMC (TSM) and from other foundry providers, they want China to be behind for a few years," he tells Yahoo Finance. He adds, "The global supply chain of semiconductors and all of the policymakers are certainly going to make it very hard. I expect China to fight hard against it, but I don't expect this to slow down." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief. This post was written by Melanie Riehl