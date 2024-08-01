Nasdaq drops amid Big Tech earnings, employment data

US equities (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) close Thursday in negative territory, the Nasdaq Composite experiencing a 2.3% drop ahead of Big Tech earnings after the bell. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell by over 1% a piece.

Julie Hyman and Josh Schafer review the headline events weighing on the major market indexes: Magnificent Seven earnings, expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September, and Friday's jobs data.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

That the closing bell on Wall Street and now it's market domination over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are moments away from the latest earnings from Amazon and Intel.

But first, let's see where the major averages ended the session deeply in the red is the short answer to that question.

The dow finishing off the lows of the day though, down by 496 points, 1.2% the S and P 500 off 1.4% and the NASDAQ off by 2.3%.

And with me here on set is Yahoo Finance Josh Schafer as we look at the day that was and as we await these earnings coming out, it was really an interesting day, Josh because as we talked about and actually Josh Lipton cited you earlier talking about this sort of narrative or vibe shift that seems it's been happening over the past few weeks, but something seemed to shift today in particular.

Well, it felt like we've been waiting for, at what point does bad economic news become bad news for stocks, right?

And I think today you could definitively say that happened whether or not it sticks moving forward, anyone's guess, right, Michael Kantrowitz over at Piper Sandler sort of told you guys earlier this earlier in the hour.

He thought that was gonna be the case and that is going to stick.

But I think you take a look at something like the Russell 2000 today that has been our favorite trade to look at.

When talking about federal reserve interest rate cuts.

Story continues

Today, you have a sharp move for the market to price in more interest rate cuts.

We're getting closer to the market pricing in 50 basis points in September and the Russell falls over 3%.

That was not the move we saw in July as the market priced in more cuts, right?

So you had sort of a stark shift there and it seems like we're sort of in that regime, at least for now.

Well, and the irony is that economic reports we got today were not big economic reports, jobless claims at an 11 week high.

But economists said there were lots of seasonal sort of anomalies, right?

If you look at the chart, it always goes up in the.

So that's not necessarily a super clear signal and even the ice and manufacturing was a little bit mixed because you saw certain components of it did improve.

So really, it seems like it's also trepidation over the jobs report tomorrow, right.

Yes, it sets the table for a very big July jobs report tomorrow where expectations are for the economy to have added about 175,000 jobs, the unemployment rate to stay flat at 4.1%.

Net.

Net.

That's a pretty good print.

Overall.

The question is if that doesn't happen, right.

You guys were talking about the so rule earlier, if we get unemployment at 4.2% that recession indicator hits, that's gonna be sort of the key concern going into tomorrow, but it's gonna be fun at 830.