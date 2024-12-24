Musk's SpaceX is not 'the only show in town': ProcureAM CEO

Questions are emerging in the space industry about how Elon Musk's relationship with President-elect Donald Trump might advantage SpaceX. ProcureAM Co-founder and CEO Andrew Chanin joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss the implications for the broader space sector.

"That's been a big question mark on people's minds," Chanin acknowledges. However, he emphasizes that the space industry requires various participants to maintain successful and efficient operations, particularly as the sector becomes "very geopolitically focused."

"Countries may choose to work with certain countries, certain companies and not others," he tells Yahoo Finance. While acknowledging SpaceX's current position, he adds, "SpaceX may have... a pretty decent lead in the race, but that doesn't mean that it's necessarily the only show in town."

This post was written by Angel Smith