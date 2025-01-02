Mortgage rates tick up for third straight week, flirting with 7%

Mortgage rates ticked up from the week prior with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rising from 6.85% to 6.91%. This marks the third straight week of gains for rates, as reported by Freddie Mac.

Yahoo Finance senior housing reporter Claire Boston joins Brad Smith on Wealth to discuss what rates reaching 7% could signal for US housing market demand.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.