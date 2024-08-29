Mortgage rates fall to 15-month low ahead of Fed's rate cuts

US mortgage rates have fallen to a 15-month low, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage has dropped to 6.35%, its lowest reading since May 2023.

Market Domination anchors Josh Lipton and Madison Mills comment on whether sliding mortgage rates can inspire homebuying activity as the Federal Reserve plans to cut interest rates in September.

Another number here that we are tracking is mortgage rates.

The rate on a 30 year fixed falling in the last week to 6.35%.

That is the lowest reading since May of 2023.

That's according to Freddie Mac's chief economist, saying the decline in rates over the last week, a result of increased expectations that the fed is going to cut rates.

This news could start bringing potential buyers off of the sidelines, but there are, of course, still hurdles.

We've got high prices and tight inventories and this is the key thing I think for the Federal Reserve.

And I know we've talked to so many guests about this over the last few years.

Has the FED mattered as much when so many people are tied up in their mortgages?

And that has led to a crush on housing supply.

Will it matter when they cut rates if prices just go up?

And the system just keeps rebalancing?

Yes, average for 30 year fixed?

Uh, 635, right.

So it was 646 last week.

Um, one, you wonder how much more they can fall, at least in the near to intermediate term and then, you know, just against the backdrop of what is still just a tough housing market.

I mean, you have relatively low inventory and that means prices still still in your records here.

Do you regret buying?

I got locked in at 65.

I don't feel that great about it.

I don't think I got a deal.

No, but maybe the price would have been worth refinancing.

We know you'll refinance date the work out.

We, we'll talk about that amongst ourselves after the break.