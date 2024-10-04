More strong data could pause cuts: former Fed governor

Former Federal Reserve governor Randy Kroszner joins Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton on Market Domination to break down what the stronger-than-expected September jobs report means for the Fed going forward.

Kroszner defends the Fed’s September 50 basis point cut, saying, “Basically every other central bank around the world has started the cutting cycle. The Fed has actually started a little bit later, but they started a little bit more boldly.” He says the Fed has the option to not cut at all if the data warrants. "If the numbers are still kind of screaming like this, they may decide not to cut at all.”

“If the inflation rate keeps moving down and the job market stays reasonably strong, then they can kind of be on the path that they've been on with some smaller cuts, but let's say the inflation rate doesn't start to come down. Maybe this strength that we're seeing in the labor market is reflected in higher wages because wage growth was still 4%. You know, their goal is to get inflation down to 2%. Now if you have really strong productivity growth, then you can have 4% wage growth and still get 2% consumer price growth. But right now, we're not seeing productivity growth quite that strongly. So they've got to bring the wage growth down. If the wage growth isn't coming down, and if there's still a lot of pressure they may have, and the labor market remains strong, they might have to reconsider whether they're going to cut it at all. Many other central banks around the world did an initial cut and then took a pause.”

He explains, “The Fed and everybody else would like to see people have higher incomes, and that's really great. But they also have this goal of trying to get inflation down to 2%. One of the key inputs into really any production process, whether it's services or traditional manufacturing, is wages. And so if wages are going up at 4%, your key input costs are going up at 4% unless those workers are becoming more productive... that is having high output per hour and high productivity growth. It's very hard to square having your key input go up at 4% when prices are only going up 2%. And so that's where the tension is. If we get productivity growth up, that would be terrific. But otherwise, we may have to see a little slowing of the heat in the wage growth to make all these pieces fit to get to their 2% target.”

Ahead of the November election, the former Fed governor says immigration will be a “key issue” given that the market has seen “so much growth of jobs without the number of people in the labor force really growing that much.” He says, “If you really stop the inflow of laborers, all other things being equal, the price of labor is going to go up. Wages are going to start to go up faster, and then it's going to be tough for the Fed to meet that 2% goal.”

This is a very good number and we got revisions on some of the previous months if we get more jobs reports like this, with the unemployment rate, hopefully settling in in kind of the low fours type of range.

While we're simultaneously getting inflation reads that are right at, at or even below the 2% target, it would give me, I can't speak for anyone else on the committee by the rules, but it would give me more comfort that we are achieving exactly where we want to be.

And it was our goal that was Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

President Austin Goolsbee, speaking with our very own Jennifer Schonberger earlier today, Goolsbee praising this month's jobs report while also reiterating, no one should get too high or too low from one month's numbers and joining us now to help us understand what the fed is thinking and what it could do next.

Randy Kroszner, University of Chicago, Professor of Economics and former Federal Reserve Governor Randy.

It is great to have you on the show as always uh stronger than expected jobs report, Randy.

Was it stronger than you expected?

Yes, I think it was stronger than pretty much anyone expected.

It was above the, uh, I think the highest estimates that the Wall Street economists had.

Um, and you, in addition to being a strong report, you also had upper revisions so strong on, uh, on, uh, every, every dimension.

Uh, Randy, it's Julie hearing you have, of course, the coterie of fed doubters come out, uh, after this, uh, report came out and said, why did they do 50 basis points?

They shouldn't have done it.

It was a mistake.

Uh You know, how are you thinking about that?

And how does the fed sort of think about it when new data comes out like this?

So it's always, uh when new data come out, it's always say, oh, somebody made a mistake in the past seems a little unfair to, to do that.

Uh They didn't know it was reasonable that they should start the cutting cycle.

Basically, every other central bank around the world has started the cutting cycle.

The fed has actually started a little bit later, but they started a little bit more boldly.

Uh, but they have the option.

If the, the, uh, the data continue to be strong, they're going to get one more employment report right at the beginning of, of November just before they, they meet and just before the election.

Uh, and if the, um, if the numbers are still kind of screaming like this, they may decide not to cut at all.

So you think a, a potential pause is even on the table.

Randy II, I think that's not likely.

I think the most likely scenario is that um so Austin who's a good friend and uh and a former colleague from University of Chicago, I think, put it.

Well, uh if, if the inflation rate keeps moving down and the job market is reasonably strong, then they can kind of be on the path that they've been on with some smaller cuts.

But let's say the inflation rate doesn't start to come down.

Maybe this strength that we're seeing in the labor market is reflected in higher wages because wage growth was still 4%.

You know, their goal is to get inflation down to 2%.

Now, if you have really strong productivity growth, then you can have 4% wage growth and still get uh 2% consumer price growth.

But right now, we're not seeing uh productivity grow quite that strongly.

So they've got to bring the wage growth down.

Um If the wage growth isn't coming down, if there's still a lot of pressure, they may have to.

Um and, and the uh the labor market remains strong, they must have to reconsider whether they're going to cut at all.

Many other central banks around the world did an initial cut and then took a pause.

Uh Randy tease that out a little bit for us because if I'm somebody who's watching who and I don't have a degree in economics and I hear you say, well, the fed doesn't want wages to go up too much.

Right.

Because, you know, for people who are seeing that they might say, well, that's good news.

Why does the fed wanna put it, uh, cap that?

Right.

So, explain that a little bit more how you can, you know why that is a problem to have wages going up.

Sure.

And so I think the fed and everybody else would like to see, you know, people have higher incomes and that's really great.

Um But they also have this goal of trying to get inflation down to, to 2%.

1 of the key inputs into, um into uh really any production process, whether it's services or traditional manufacturing is wages.

And so if wages are going up at 4% your key input costs are going up at 4%.

Unless those workers are becoming more productive, that is having high output per hour, high productivity growth.

It's very hard to square having your key input go up at 4% when prices are only going up 2%.

And, and so that's where the tension is.

If we get productivity growth up, that'd be terrific.

Uh But otherwise we may have to see a little slowing of the uh uh the heat and the uh uh the wage growth to make all these pieces fit to get to their 2% target Randy.

Final issue.

I want to get your take on immigration hot button political issue in this election year.

How is that impacting our labor market?

Well, there have been a lot of estimates that uh because they seem to be so much, so many growth, so much growth of jobs without the number of people uh in the, the labor force really growing that much.

And so, um some people have estimated that because so many immigrants have, have come over the border that the, you know, they are not uh fully counted.

Uh and, but they are uh they are working and they are producing.

And so, uh that to some extent, some people argue has been a bit of a relief of how we could have such robust, such robust um job market but not have even higher wage wage pressures coming in.

But that's going to be a really key issue because if you really stop the uh the inflow of um of laborers, all the things being equal, the price of labor is going to go up, wages are going to start to go up faster and then it's going to be tough for the fed to meet that 2% goal.

Randy.

It's always great to have you on the show.

Thank you so much.