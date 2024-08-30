MongoDB, Autodesk, Netflix: 3 Stocks In Focus

Software developer MongoDB (MDB) topped second quarter earnings estimates for its fiscal 2025 on the top and bottom lines, also raising its guidance. MongoDB's stock has since jumped on yesterday's report.

Engineering software platform developer Autodesk (ADSK) raised its full-year profit outlook after beating second quarter earnings estimates.

Pivotal Research analysts have raised their price target on Netflix (NFLX) stock from $800 to a whopping $900.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

It's time now for our stocks and 30.

I'm taking a look at Mongo DB out with earnings that showed strong revenue growth and surpassed estimates.

Uh Brad, I, I originally thought maybe this was the, the company that made the material for the lululemon long butt pants.

But I, I'm really not.

That is not the case.

They're a tech play and I do not like what this company had to say.

I don't like that.

Margins were down here every year.

I don't like that.

Operating profits were down here every year and that's really all I have to say on Mago DB.

All right.

Well, sure.

Right now as we were taking a look at it on the screen, if we could toss that back up.

Uh, as of right now, we were taking a look at Mongo DB shares and the stock right now holding on to gains of 17% regardless of how much you might not like that.

No, I don't, I have no problem Mongo DB, but there's the tech play.

I'm not too sure.

People are familiar with what they do.

They do tech and a, I think people who know what Mongo DB does are the people that need to know.

That's what it does.

I mean, it stocks down 25% year.

So I'm watching shares of Auto desk, auto desk on the company's results here, they raised their full year earnings outlook following pressure on the software maker from activist investors, Starboard and taking a look at the shares right now.

They're up by about 4.4%.

Uh interesting on the earnings call as well.

I mean, this is a business and I remember using some of these, you know, uh platforms when I was in high school and wanted to be, you know, I was an aspiring architect and auto desk is been around for, for a while.

So all these things considering A IA I can have a large role going forward here.

They've made some large investments in cloud platform A I in the pursuit of some of those growth opportunities.

They talked about that on the call.

You still are an Arch Brad every day.

You build this show, you build the narrative for global investors with our team of contractors that we have in the newsroom, Brad producers.

We are all building this together.

Plus, all right, Netflix get a good street high price target of $900 over a pivotal research, really good note.

Uh pivotal does good work, really enjoy their notes and their research and but a very simple thesis here for all things Netflix, they are the dominant streaming platform in the world.

They have taken on a lot of competition but still they're growing subscribers, they're pushing through price increases.

They're growing more overseas than they ever have before.

You put all that together.

You get a $900 street high price target on Netflix by the folks over pivotal.

All right.