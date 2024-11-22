Moderna, Gap pop, Tesla drives higher: Yahoo Finance

Gap (GAP) extends gains after lifting its full-year outlook. Moderna (MRNA) gains on renewed bullish sentiment about the vaccine maker. Tesla (TSLA) shares drive higher as the EV giant rides its post-election surge. The three major indices (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) fight to hold onto their weekly gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week. Airbnb (ABNB), Grab Holdings (GRAB), Palantir (PLTR), and Soundhound AI (SOUN) are among the stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker platform.

Key guests include:

3:15 p.m. ET - Cory Johnson, Epistrophy Capital Research Chief Market Strategist

3:45 p.m. ET - Josh Wein, Hennessy Funds Portfolio Manager

4:15 p.m. ET - Jed Dorsheimer, William Blair Group Head, Energy and Sustainability Research Sector

4:30 p.m. ET - Katherine Cullen, National Retail Federation VP of Industry and Consumer Insights