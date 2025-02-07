Mixed Mag 7, commodities, 2025 sleeper trades: Market Takeaways

After equities (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed Friday's session lower — the Nasdaq Composite sinking by 1.36% — Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre breaks down the day's biggest trading takeaways on Asking for a Trend.

Blikre examines the year-to-date gains and losses seen across the Magnificent Seven — the group of tech stocks comprised of Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA) — as well as examining price actions for coffee (KC=F) and copper futures (HG=F). Lastly, he outlines what could end up being so-called "sleeper trades" for 2025.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.