Minnesota Dam Breached in Devastating Midwest Flooding

Associated Press

Full-time residents of Ruidoso will be allowed to return to their village Monday morning as federal authorities seek to prosecute whoever started a pair of New Mexico wildfires that killed two people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,400 structures. The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire in southern New Mexico, which forced thousands to flee. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for parts of southern New Mexico on Thursday.