Minnesota Dam Breached in Devastating Midwest Flooding
Severe flooding caused the partial failure of the Rapidan Dam in Minnesota, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest forced mass evacuations.
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
A potential mesoscale convective system targets southwestern Ontario Tuesday morning with heavy rain and lightning. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Parts of Ontario will be facing a severe storm threat once again on Sunday, with much of the focus of shifting into eastern sections where substantial rainfall amounts could lead to flooding
A railroad bridge that connects Sioux City and North Sioux City in South Dakota collapsed during flooding late Sunday night. The bridge started to sink into the Big Sioux River and authorities were monitoring it, advising nearby residents of potential evacuations.
Due to severe storms moving through Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with risk of tornadoes. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide insights into the evolving weather conditions, including the timing and potential impacts of these storms, to ensure residents stay informed and safe.
This final week of June will kick off with a severe thunderstorm threat as the weekend risk moves east into parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. It's important to remain weather-aware
One person is dead in South Dakota from the floods, Governor Kristi Noem said
A new tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean grabbed the attention of forecasters Monday, with the National Hurricane Center saying it has a low chance of becoming a tropical storm at this time.
Minnesota's Rapidam Dam is facing imminent failure, authorities said. Blue Earth River residents have been told to prepare for evacuation.
Brutally hot temperatures show no signs of stopping in the US this summer and are set to impact even areas dealing with devastating and historic flooding.
Fireworks allegedly launched from "Persefoni I" sparked a blaze that destroyed part of Hydra's only pine forest.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Wildfires burning near Port-Cartier, Que., forced the evacuation of inmates from the local maximum-security prison, officials with Correctional Service Canada confirmed Sunday as favourable winds bolstered efforts to battle a pair of out-of-control blazes north of the city. The federal agency said the evacuation order was issued Friday and inmates have since been moved to other secure federal correctional facilities. "To carry out the evacuation, we put measures in place, together with our partn
Severe storms and an increased flood threat are looming over southern Ontario, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to bring significant rainfall totals. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will break down the evolving weather patterns, discussing the timing and potential impacts of this severe weather.
Kevin Skarupa has a look at possible severe weather this afternoon.
Full-time residents of Ruidoso will be allowed to return to their village Monday morning as federal authorities seek to prosecute whoever started a pair of New Mexico wildfires that killed two people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,400 structures. The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire in southern New Mexico, which forced thousands to flee. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for parts of southern New Mexico on Thursday.
Flooding in South Dakota resulted in debris of all sorts floating on the Missouri River on June 23, with peculiar sights involving garden furniture and giant musical instruments alike.Dustin Griffin told Storyful that he was looking at the flooding when he saw something he “didn’t expect”.In his video, a giant-sized guitar and two garden chairs perched atop a large branch or tree trunk can be seen floating down the river, with Griffin saying, “That’s not something you see every day.” Credit: Dustin Griffin via Storyful
High pressure will bring sunny skies and near-average temperatures Monday. Highs climb into the low 80s, with dew points in the low to mid 50s!
The first official long weekend of the summer is upon us, and you'll want to keep these tips in mind when planning a successful outdoor fireworks display