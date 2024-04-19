Middle East escalation could push oil up $50 a barrel

Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,807.37
    +98.93 (+0.46%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,967.23
    -43.89 (-0.88%)
     

  • DOW

    37,986.40
    +211.02 (+0.56%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7273
    +0.0009 (+0.13%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.26
    +0.53 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    88,172.41
    +922.77 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,382.79
    +70.17 (+5.55%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,402.90
    +4.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,947.66
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6150
    -0.0320 (-0.69%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,282.01
    -319.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.80
    +0.80 (+4.44%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,895.85
    +18.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,068.35
    -1,011.35 (-2.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6823
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     
STORY: Oil settled slightly higher on Friday, but posted a weekly decline, after Iran played down a reported Israeli attack on its soil, a sign that an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East might be avoided.

Oil benchmarks spiked more than $3 a barrel earlier in the session after explosions were heard in the Iranian city of Isfahan in what sources described as an Israeli attack.

Bernstein says if escalations were to continue "it will create enormous uncertainty for oil and the ability to get it, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, in the Middle East."