MicroStrategy sets sights on $1T valuation as bitcoin bank

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock took off on Friday, rising by over 15% as co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor told Bernstein analysts the company is currently aiming for a $1 trillion valuation as a bitcoin (BTC-USD) bank. Bernstein has an Outperform rating on MicroStrategy with a $290 per share price target.

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton report more on Saylor's comments.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

And micro strategy is aiming for a trillion dollar valuation as a Bitcoin Bank.

That's according to a new note out by Bernstein here, the Bernstein analyst hosted sailor to try and figure out the special sauce here.

And they basically dig into the strategy of micro strategy here to add as much Bitcoin as possible to the balance sheet here and then just keep doing it as sort of this Bitcoin Bank as they discussed it.

Now as we've talked about with seller himself, what do you then do with the Bitcoin?

Do you end up lending it out as a bank?

Uh You know, we'll end up seeing what, what the end game is, sailor as he is when he's on Yahoo finance always bowled up saying everybody is against Bitcoin before they're for Bitcoin says this is the greatest of all technology transformations in the 21st century Jule.