MicroStrategy buys another $209M worth of bitcoin. Stock dips.

Software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) bought up an additional $209 million worth of bitcoin (BTC-USD) — or 2,100 bitcoin — according to its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Market Domination host Julie Hyman, Yahoo Finance markets reporter Josh Schafer, and Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick monitor MicroStrategy's stock moves as its bitcoin-buying activity appears to be slowing over the past several weeks.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.