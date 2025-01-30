Yahoo Finance Video
Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, UPS, HPE: Market Minute
Yahoo Finance

In This Article:

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal recaps the top stories on Wall Street as part of Yahoo Finance's Market Minute.

Microsoft (MSFT) stock trends lower after reporting weaker-than-expected cloud sales, while Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) move higher after their earnings results.

UPS (UPS) shares plunge after the company issued a weak outlook and said it would be significantly cutting its Amazon (AMZN) volumes.

The Department of Justice is suing to block HPE's (HPE) $14 billion purchase of Juniper Networks (JNPR).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories