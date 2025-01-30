Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, UPS, HPE: Market Minute

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal recaps the top stories on Wall Street as part of Yahoo Finance's Market Minute.

Microsoft (MSFT) stock trends lower after reporting weaker-than-expected cloud sales, while Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) move higher after their earnings results.

UPS (UPS) shares plunge after the company issued a weak outlook and said it would be significantly cutting its Amazon (AMZN) volumes.

The Department of Justice is suing to block HPE's (HPE) $14 billion purchase of Juniper Networks (JNPR).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.