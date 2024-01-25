Microsoft hits $3 trillion market value

STORY: Microsoft soared to new heights on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, the software giant crossed a $3 trillion milestone and kept its place as the world’s second-most valuable company behind Apple.

The two companies have been vying for the most capitalized stock on Wall Street since the start of the year, with Microsoft briefly dethroning the iPhone maker earlier this month.

Backed by its investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Microsoft is widely seen as a frontrunner in the race for market dominance in the rollout of generative artificial intelligence.

Its competitors on that front include other tech heavyweights like Google owner Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta.

Using OpenAI's technology, Microsoft has rolled out newer versions of its flagship software as well as its Bing search engine, which is expected to better compete with Google.

Apple, on the other hand, faces slowing demand for its iPhones, particularly in China, where the company is offering customers rare discounts to boost sales amid stiff competition from Huawei and other homegrown rivals.