Microsoft goes nuclear to power AI data centers: Expert

Nuclear energy has been a hot topic in investors' minds after Microsoft (MSFT) and Constellation Energy (CEG) announced an agreement to restore a dormant nuclear power plant to power the tech company’s AI and cloud data centers.

Radiant Energy Group founder and managing director Mark Nelson joins Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman to explain how nuclear energy could power the artificial intelligence era.

Microsoft wants to restore the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Londonderry Township, Pennsylvania, known for one of the largest nuclear disasters in the US when one of the plant's two reactors melted down in 1979.

A nuclear engineer himself, Nelson explains that the plant’s other reactor “kept going for 40 years. The only reason it closed in 2019 is because fossil fuels were really cheap.”

He says there’s a renewed interest in nuclear energy today because “we're running out of other energy sources… we're running out of power, and we're realizing that if we're going to have everybody buy electric vehicles, we have to be able to charge it from power plants that run all the time.”

Nuclear power plants could help meet the energy-intensive needs of training and running AI, which has brought the utilities sector into focus. Nelson says building new nuclear plants and restoring existing ones could help.

“The very best American design for a nuclear plant is being built in China over and over again for about four years or so per reactor and about $3 billion. I don't think we're going to meet China's prices for building our reactors, but we could probably do a lot better building our reactors if we do it in series with the same design, the same plant layout, and we do it over and over," the expert tells Yahoo Finance.

“Fortunately, we've got designs that are licensed and ready to go today at existing nuclear plants that already serve tens of millions of customers. Aand those are the plants that are being approached by the data centers. So I think to get over this hump, we have to accept that we've got outstanding equipment ready to install. We've just forgotten how to do it and we need to do it the same way every time.”

Microsoft and Power Provider Constellation Energy agreeing to a deal that will restart the closed Three Mile Island nuclear Power plant by 2028.

Joining us now for more is Mark Nelson Radiant Energy Group founder and managing director.

Thank you so much for joining us on this story is fascinating on a number of different levels, but I want to start with uh three Mile Island because it is sort of such a notorious name in American history, the site of the largest nuclear disaster um in the US.

Are there any cons, I mean in this, the the stack that they're talking about restarting was one that ran until 2019 before it was closed.

But what's involved with restarting and what needs to be done safety wise in this kind of situation?

Well, there were two reactors, one of them melted, the other kept going for 40 years.

The only reason it closed in 2019 is because fossil fuels were really cheap.

And the tech companies were using the fossil fuel power while claiming that they are using renewable energy from certificates in a different state in a different time.

So they, they were satisfied with the the cheap fossil fuel prices and they refused to get in the middle of intervening to buy nuclear power to keep the nuclear plant from closing A and mark just taking a step back, you know, the the demand for electricity for so many of the big themes, uh the mega trends we talk about on this show, right?

EVs crypto the A I boom.

Uh and maybe not surprising to see headlines like this and the more interest in nuclear.

Can you just help us um maybe quantify that interest in nuclear.

What are you seeing out there?

Well, I'd like to think that the nuclear interest is only because it's a fascinating technology.

That's why I got into it and studied nuclear engineering.

I think a lot of the interest in the nuclear is because we're running out of other energy sources.

We decided to make a lot of things electric, for example, New York banning electric stoves, but then New York also shut down its nuclear plant.

So we're running out of power and we're realizing that if we're going to have everybody buy electric vehicles, we have to be able to charge it from power plants that run all the time.

The problem of, well, nuclear has a number of issues traditionally, right, mark, it's traditionally very expensive.

Even when you don't have, you know, the differential between fossil fuels and nuclear.

There's the perennial concern about where the nuclear waste is going Right.

And the whole nimby issue, there's building new plants which uh you know, better than I, the last nuclear plant that was built in this country in the South has not been, it was enormously costly regulations, et cetera.

How do you overcome all of that?

Well, look, the very best American design for a nuclear plant is being built in China over and over again for about four years or so uh per reactor and about 3 billion.

I don't think we're going to meet China's prices for building our reactors, but we could probably do a lot better building our reactors if we do it in series with the same design, the same plant layout and we do it over and over.

Fortunately, we've got designs that are licensed and ready to go today at existing nuclear plants that already serve tens of millions of customers.

And those are the plants that are being approached by the data center.

So I think to get over this hump, we have to accept that we've got outstanding equipment ready to install.

We've just forgotten how to do it and we need to do it the same way every time I'm curious uh Mark, you know, the headline today, you know, Third Mile Island, how, how many mothballed reactors are actually out there around the country?

I, I wish I could give you better news here but um there's not many, only as recently as a few years ago.

States like California and New York were desperately shutting down nuclear plants that we really needed.

And now they're panicking because they don't have enough power.

But fortunately, we were able to help step in.

I worked at an environmental nonprofit where we fought to save nuclear plants for being closed by either the cheap fossil fuels or the environmentalists trying to destroy them.

And we've saved almost all the ones that were gonna be closed.

So there's only a few closed nuclear plants we can actually bring back.

And I've got my eye on of several of them because we, we want to win those battles we lost in the, in the environmental world.

Um So here, our focus is frequently on where can people invest in some of these trends?

Right.

So obviously, we already have seen all the power companies doing very well.

This year, we see them soaring again today, not just constellation where is sort of the next frontier that people need to be watching.

If we're going to continue to see this growth in nuclear, I can't advise what people should do with their stocks, but here's what I'll say, what I'm doing with my time.

So I'm trained as a nuclear engineer.

I want to see nuclear plants get built.

I'm paying attention to designs that are already licensed in the US and I'm going to see if we can't build some of those as soon as possible.

I mean, I'm curious, Mark what what are the role of venture investors in this newfound interest and enthusiasm, excitement about nuclear.

It's tricky, it's no place for venture.

The clear was to help design a new power plant or a new design from scratch or revive an old design from the, from the dusty books from, you know, 30 40 50 years ago at one of our national labs.

I think that might be successful.

I myself and an advisor to at least one of these advanced reactors and I'm very keen to watch it and see if we can get it to succeed.

I think it might.

However, I think that we also need to build the existing ones.

And fortunately, I'm an advisor to a company, the nuclear company that is one of the ways that venture investors are getting behind the idea of being a technology deploy and developer rather than inventing new reactors from scratch mark.

Um We should definitely continue this conversation another time.

We got to leave it there for now.

Thank you so much.

Thanks for having me.