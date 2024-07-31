Microsoft earnings: Why Wall Street is so focused on capex

Microsoft (MSFT) reported its latest quarterly results, revealing high CapEx, or capital expenditure spending, which disappointed some on Wall Street.

Yahoo Finance senior reporter Akiko Fujita joins Wealth! to break down why analysts are becoming obsessed with CapEx this earnings season and what investors saw from Microsoft's AI and Azure cloud segments.

Video Transcript

Everyone.

Let's talk about another big tech company in focus today, Microsoft investors were a bit disappointed in the company's latest earnings results after the bell on Tuesday, some analysts cited the high capital expenditures or Capex spending Microsoft had in the latest quarter as a concern.

So let's take a step back here.

Just breathe, define Capex.

It's short for capital expenditures and it's basically the funds the company uses to acquire upgrade and maintain physical assets.

So why are investors so obsessed with Capex spending and why should it matter to investors like you here with the answer.

We've got our very own Akiko Fujita.

Hey Akiko, hey there, Brad, investors are watching that capital expenditure number closely because it's seen as an indicator for how much of this A I demand can continue.

It also has a trickle down effect.

The more these big tech companies invest in A I infrastructure, the more compute resources for those start ups who are looking to build out their A I capabilities.

And we're talking about Microsoft of course, because it is one of the biggest players in the space.

The company spent a whopping $19 billion in including financial assets during the most recent quarter.

And for some context, that is the same amount Microsoft spent in an entire year just five years ago.

It's up 78% from a year ago.

Ceo Satya Adela defended that number on the earnings call saying that the demand signals in his words, justify the spending specifically.

He said cloud and A I related spending represented nearly all of the company's Capex in the quarter.

And within that roughly half went to infrastructure needs with the remaining amount going to buy up CPU and GP US for its data servers.

And CFO Amy had warned there's more spending to come saying the company plan to invest even more on A I infrastructure in the next fiscal year with Capex and fiscal 2025 expected to be higher than that of fiscal 2024.

So for investors, the question is when the company will start to see a return on these investments and analysts appear to be split on this one.

Those like Brent over at Jeffrey say spending in infrastructure needs like building and leasing data centers is justified given that those investments will be monetized over the next 15 years and beyond.

That's according to the company's estimated timeline.

But analyst at Guggenheim say there's a lot that can change over that time, especially on demand and that could affect their business.

Their question in their most recent note, how can you trust management to predict what will happen 6 to 12 months from now if they have trouble forecasting the next 0 to 2 months.

And of course, they're talking about the growth that came in through Azure.

That was lower than analysts expected.

Microsoft results do point to monetization that A I starting to pick up even if it's just a little.

The company said A I services contributed eight points to Azure's revenue growth.

That's one point higher than where it was in the previous quarter.

And Microsoft of course, isn't the only one spending we heard from chip maker A MD in their most recent results on Tuesday with uh 100 $54 million in Capex reported for the quarter compare that to 100 $27 million that was expected.

All the spending of course is measured against the market leader on A I NVIDIA, particularly investments in their data center business because that's what the market is chasing and Brad as you know, those results aren't expected until the end of the month.

All right, we're gonna be watching closely.

It has been the bell weather for past earnings seasons here.

We'll see if that continues.

Akiko.

Thanks so much.

Appreciate it.