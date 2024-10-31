Meta's AI spending is 'working,' Jefferies' Thill explains

Meta Platforms (META) exceeded Wall Street's third quarter earnings expectations, delivering strong results on both revenue and profit. Yet the stock has slipped as analysts grow concerned over whether Big Tech could have a new CapEx spending problem around AI.

The tech giant reported revenue of $50.59 billion, surpassing the estimated $40.26 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $6.03, beating analyst expectations of $5.52.

Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill joins Market Domination to provide insight into the results, noting that current tech sector pressure stems from broader market uncertainties rather than company performance.

"What we're seeing on our desk is not necessarily fear of Microsoft (MSFT) or Meta (META) massive miss but more a broader issue that's going on," Thill explains, highlighting upcoming events like next week's election and the Federal Reserve's November meeting as key concerns.

Thill identifies AI capital expenditure as a "central focus" of the report. He points to favorable booking numbers compared to capital expenditure across Big Tech, explaining that "that means more business is coming in than their spending." While this allows companies to measure real revenue, he notes it's still "early in the innings."

Roth Capital Partners managing director and senior research analyst Rohit Kulkarni told Yahoo Finance earlier today that this is a buy the dip opportunity for tech investors eyeing Meta stock.

Regarding Meta specifically, Thill emphasizes AI's role in enhancing user experience by "helping us as consumers find appropriate content, understand what's relevant," and personalizing commerce suggestions across Meta's platforms.

"I think the spending is working and I understand the fear," he tells Yahoo Finance.

Video Transcript

Reporting to be on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter despite having a solid quarter though the stock has been falling and it might be because investors are getting tired of all the spending for more.

We're bringing in Brent Tell senior analyst at Jeffrey and like we said, seems to be the catalyst for why shares are moving to the downside here.

But these hyper scr they're not going to stop spending on A I, right.

So as an investor, how do you assess how much is too much, is it spending relative to revenue spending relative to free cash flow?

What are you looking at there?

Yeah, I think just tech is down today.

Uh not necessarily on the results, but it's on uh the clearing of the deck ahead of next week.

A number of big macro things that are going on with the election and uh the fed meeting.

Uh So what we're seeing on our desk is not necessarily fear of Microsoft or Meta massive me, it's more a broader issue that's going on.

So uh just set the stage.

Uh but you're right on, on, on capa, that is the central focus.

But I think when you start to see the type of returns we're seeing in all the hyper scalars, if you look at the capa uh invested to their backlog or bookings, they're equal, if not bigger on the booking number.

So that means more businesses coming in than they're spending.

Uh When you start to look at uh at some of the A I numbers now, uh you can start to measure like real revenue, right?

Microsoft said $10 billion of revenue, fastest business to to 10 billion in the company's history.

Uh You know, we're early in, in the endings of this.

So I think investors got to step back.

It is the number one question you're asking the right question.

But I do think that there are effectively proxies and in past history uh statements that uh uh uh elements that have shown that that when Microsoft spent in Azure was not a good return when they spent on uh the server business was not a good return.

And, and even when Zuckerberg, you know, 56 years ago was in Congress and uh they came out a couple of years after and said, hey, we're gonna spend, that was the right thing to do and spend and the stock is higher.

So I, I think we used historic context, we use kind of current frameworks, we, we're seeing uh already all these hyperscale backlogs, the growth rates and a cumulative revenue exceed that of the A I Capex investments.

Now, not all these investments are broken on A I but uh we, we've looked at a lot of different ways.

And so, and also like you have NVIDIA and Microsoft with 30 times earnings, they're not 30 times revenue like Palantir, that's unsustainable, ok?

These are multiples that aren't crazy.

So, uh again, for meta, you, you can get uh $30 of earnings power put a 25 multiple on it and have a way higher stock price from here.

And so we think we have a good answer of, of uh of what's happening and Brent.

So for, for meta specifically, how is A I already impacting the business walk us through what's already showing up?

Well, it's showing up uh for you as an end user.

So there are 3 billion people that come to the platform every day.

And A I is helping us as consumers find the appropriate content, understand what's relevant.

Uh Perhaps we're interested in skiing or golf or we're interested in baseball and understanding, you know how that can gear the right content to towards us and then also tying, you know, big thing for, for me is commerce like I, I buy half my wardrobe off of Instagram.

And so, you know, if you're a, if you're Grayson, which is a great, you know, uh clothing brand targeted towards golfers like Grayson, like knows who I am like the they they on, on, you know, Instagram are targeting me all the time.

And so I'm constantly buying new things probably I don't need.

And it's because they're so targeted in their, their approach with their ads.

And so I just go back to like for consumers, you're gonna have better content, you're gonna have better commerce experiences, you're gonna have better, better overall experiences for the advertisers, the small businesses that are on the platform, it makes it easier for them to create a campaign.

So if you are an interior designer and you own a small store, like my wife does in San Francisco, she can create a campaign sidewalk sale.

We're having a sale on, on couches, blankets, pillows and oh, by the way, like instead of hiring someone to do a photo shoot and bring a bunch of uh new, new photos and videos and music and everything, you, you hit the button and you upload all the pictures from last year's sidewalk sale and it'll, it'll basically create the campaign for you at a fraction of that human being you'd have to hire to shoot the shoot to drive the advertising campaign.

So, I mean, there's already examples of this already working.

And uh they've said this in terms of the up uh in meta A I having a uplift in terms of time spent uh meta A I having an uplift in terms of transactions in ro I for advertisers, I could go on for hours about the experiences that people are having, but again, that's why you're seeing 20% revenue growth.

That's why you see a 40% margin and o overall, again, you know, I, I think, I think the spending is working and I understand the fear but, you know, again, it's, uh, it's a fear across everyone, not just for meta.