Meta shelves US fact-checking in major policy reversal

STORY: "It's time to get back to our roots around free expression on Facebook and Instagram.”

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday his company will end its U.S. fact-checking program and replace it with a user-driven system similar to "Community Notes" on Elon Musk's X platform.

Zuckerberg also said Meta will reduce the curbs on discussions around contentious topics such as immigration and gender identity.

“We've reached a point where it's just too many mistakes and too much censorship. The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech. So we're going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms.”

The move marks a reversal in Meta's policy as Zuckerberg has long championed active content moderation despite criticism from conservatives over alleged censorship on its platforms.

It also comes shortly after the company named Republican policy executive Joel Kaplan as global affairs head and elected Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship and a close friend of President-elect Donald Trump, to its board.

"We're going to move our trust and safety and content moderation teams out of California, and our U.S.-based content review is going to be based in Texas. As we work to promote free expression, I think that will help us build trust to do this work in places where there is less concern about the bias of our teams."

Some of Meta’s fact-checking partners were surprised by the policy change while others including Reuters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's X has come under fire for loosening its content moderation rules.

X is already under European Commission investigation over dissemination of illegal content in the EU, and the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation, including the "Community Notes" system.

For its part, Meta said it has no immediate plan to end third-party fact-checking in the EU.