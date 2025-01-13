Do Meta policy cutbacks suggest 'convenience over conviction'?

Mark Zuckerberg recently sat down with podcaster Joe Rogan for an episode published on January 10 for a nearly three-hour conversation following Meta (META) loosening its content moderation policies and ending many of its diversity initiatives. Several other companies, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT), have made similar moves.

Marcus Collins, clinical assistant professor of marketing at the University of Michigan, joins Catalysts hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills to analyze these corporate shifts.

Collins hypothesizes that a crisis of "convenience over conviction" due to changing public sentiment is driving such changes in the corporate landscape. "Leaders in these organizations are following where the wind is blowing," Collins explains. "The populace seems to be moving in this direction, and therefore they follow suit."

Collins also highlights the importance of long-term impact over short-term gains in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This post was written by Josh Lynch