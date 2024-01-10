Mercedes-Benz unveils AI dashboard at CES 2024

STORY: Matthew Kaza, a CES attendee from Poland was excited about the new development. "It is absolutely amazing and it’s the future, future car, and I think that if it will be available, I would buy it."

Other attendees were more wary of AI products, like Daniel Kochmanski from New York. "I question myself, 'is that the way of the future or not?' I like it but yet I am hesitant,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz also launched a new virtual assistant capable of providing context-based suggestions and engaging in dialog with users, signaling another step forward in the use of artificial intelligence in cars.

The company's chief software officer Magnus Östberg said the assistant will provide "a more empathic and intuitive way to communicate with your vehicle."

The assistant can speak in different tones of various emotions and ask intelligent questions to clarify what exactly is being asked, the company said.