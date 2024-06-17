Meme coins upending investor philosophy -market expert

STORY: "We're seeing a huge upsurge in performance for these meme type of coins," said Yang, adding that it's interesting because it shows "there's a different way that investors are now valuing assets."

She said investors are now looking at "the social contract we have with each other."

Explained Yang, "Whether it's art, or... what's the value of fun that you have with being able to say you own this particular stock? Or whether you invested in this particular coin? So those are all something that people place a value on, and it's changing the way that we think about price."