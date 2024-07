Reuters Videos

STORY: Nvidia is working on a new version of its flagship AI chips that is meant to avoid U.S. restrictions on sales to China. That’s according to Reuters sources. They say the new silicon will be compatible with Washington’s export controls. There was no comment on the report from the company. The AI chip champion unveiled its “Blackwell” semiconductors in March. It’s thought the new product for China will be a derivative. The U.S. tightened controls on the export of chips to China in 2023. It wants to prevent breakthroughs in supercomputing that could help the country’s military. Recent reports claim more controls are likely, with Washington pressuring allies like Japan to impose further controls too. Since the U.S. curbs were introduced, Chinese tech giants including Huawei have sought to develop their own alternative semiconductors. That’s a challenge Nvidia would like to defeat, with China accounting for over a quarter of its sales before the recent tensions began.