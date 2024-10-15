What is the Medicare hold harmless provision?

The Medicare hold harmless provision prevents Social Security benefits from declining year-over-year due to an increase in deductions for the Medicare Part B premium. But what does this mean in practice for Medicare recipients, and why does it matter?

Sticking with Medicare Open enrollment One key detail you should be watching in your Medicare open enrollment is how next year's cost of living adjustment or cola stacks up against your Medicare premiums.

Because if your medical premium increases greater than cola, that will trigger the hold.

Harmless provision.

The Medicare hold harmless provision prevents a recipient's Social Security benefits from declining year over year as a result of an increase in deductions for the Medicare part B premium, according to Investopedia.

So this means your Medicare part B premium, which is the monthly payment for your Medicare's medical insurance, cannot rise more than Social Security's cost of living adjustment per year.

I'll send it is cola so your Medicare insurance premium will never rise more than your cola adjustment.

And remember, your premium is determined by your income.

So how do you know if you qualify well?

To qualify for the provision, recipients must have part B premiums deducted from Social Security benefits received in December of the prior year and January of the current year.

But the provision isn't for everyone.

It does not apply to those who make payments for part B insurance directly to Medicare and those who have premiums that are paid by Medicaid.

So what do you do if your premium actually goes up more than your cost of living adjustment?

Well, that's pretty easy.

Just request an appeal with your local Social Security office.

But remember your part.

B costs can change every year, so you almost always see a change in those bills.

You can check the amount and follow up with Medicare or the IRS if you have any questions or concerns.