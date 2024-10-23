McDonald's was just gaining back market share before E. coli: Analyst

McDonald's (MCD) has pulled Quarter Pounders off its menus across certain US states in an effort to limit an E. coli outbreak that could be linked to slivered onions and beef patties. How should investors in the fast-food — or quick-service restaurant — industry be viewing this event?

Guggenheim Restaurants Equity Research Analyst Gregory Francfort explains to Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton how other chains' operations, like Jack In The Box (JACK) and Wendy's (WEN), have reacted to similar situations in the past.

"Every year about $1 trillion dollars is spent at grocery [stores], and about $1 trillion is spent at restaurants. Last year, $53 billion were spent at McDonald's, that is a huge share of the industry. And they have had very few food safety issues over time," Francfort says. "They're able to identify the product, the distributor. A lot of that comes from efforts they've made in the supply chain to try to make it as safe as possible."

Guggenheim downgraded McDonald's from Neutral to Buy and slightly cut its price target to $285 per share. Francfort explains: "The E. coli situation was a part of that. But the other piece of it was this stock has had a 24% run since the end of June. And that's part of that's because of an improvement in the US business. But the other thing to realize is the multiples expanded earnings don't move a lot here. And the multiples expanded from under 20 times to 25 times. And so part of it was just taking an opportunity for the stock to catch a breather."

Earlier today, BTIG restaurant analyst Peter Saleh told Yahoo Finance that he is finding McDonald's E. coli outbreak to be "more contained and more neutralized" than Chipotle's (CMG) situation from 2015, which also coincided with several norovirus cases.

Francfort also weighs in on Starbucks (SBUX) preliminary fourth quarter earnings under new CEO Brian Niccol and Yum! Brands' (YUM) global growth prospects.

Let's start with this mcdonald's situation.

Um And whether investors should look at this and sort of run for the hills or if maybe this is an opportunity I know in the note you wrote, analyzing the situation, you compared it to what had happened with Chipotle, right where they had a similar food safety issue.

What are the comparisons and and what are the investor takeaways from those comparisons?

Yeah, it's, it's there there for the restaurant industry.

It's unfortunate but there are food safety issues that pop up from from time to time.

Um mcdonald's has done a very good job of avoiding this uh throughout its history.

Um We look back at a few different examples.

I mean, Jack In the Box in 1993 we actually 44 people, four young Children died.

Um And same store sales initially, the first week were down almost 40%.

Um And it took about two years for sales to come back.

But that was also a different time of information and, and uh Chipotle is, is another example we could look back at in 2015.

Um, but Chipotle is a little bit different too because you had two different E coli outbreaks with different strains, hitting back to back and then a neuro virus outbreak.

And because of how the bowls are consumed, it was very difficult to identify which ingredient people had, had consumed.

So it took longer to figure this out.

Um, and it actually ended up dragging the sales down 20 to 30% for a year as well.

We don't think that's what's gonna happen here.

I mean, Wendy's had a situation like this in two years ago.

Um, and same store sales really weren't impacted materially.

Um, so we, we, we, we actually downgraded the stock today.

Um, the E coli situation was, was a part of that.

But the other piece of it was this stock has had a 24% run since the end of June.

And that's part of that's because of, uh, an improvement in the US business.

But the other thing to, to, to realize is the multiple expanded earnings don't move a lot here and the multi expanded from under 20 times to 25 times.

And so part of it was just, uh taking the opportunity for the stock to catch a breather, Greg.

Uh you hinted at this, I just want to drill into it a bit more.

How does mcdonald's kind of stack up when it comes to safety Greg, you know, over time, if you were to compare and contrast mcdonald's with rivals, um has it fair, you know, would you say it's same better or worse?

So, so every year, about a trillion dollars is spent at grocery and about a trillion dollars spent at restaurants.

Last year, $53 billion were spent at mcdonald's that, that is a huge share of the industry and they have had very few food safety issues over time so that they have done a very good job.

I mean, you, you're seeing uh Brooke did some great reporting on this, they're able to identify the product, the distributor, a lot of that comes from efforts they've made in the supply chain to try to make it as safe as possible.

So, Greg um as an investor, I believe you, you are, well, you said you were perhaps looking forward to raising estimates but that, that this is sort of put the Kibosh on that.

So it should investors be sort of staying away right now.

It's such a tricky time that that's the reason why we downgraded it is if you go to the first half of this year, mcdonald's us, same store sales were negative.

Uh And, and, and, and that is why the stock touched down at about $250 a share.

I think part of it was they didn't really have a clear marketing message.

Um And, and they turned that around with the $5 meal Chicken Big Mac, uh the Collectors Cup, they're trying to bridge to this new value platform that they want to launch next year.

And um they had some momentum, they were taking share from some of their competitors.

This could uh throw a little bit of a wrinkle in that and, and with the stock on four or 5% off of high multiples, we just took the opportunity to move, move to neutral Greg le let's shift gears here.

Talk Starbucks as well.

Preannounced results, not good, Greg.

Uh New Ceo Brian Nichol, what should his priorities be, Greg?

And, and you know, as a financial analyst, who knows this company, how confident are you that he's gonna be able to turn this around?

Yeah, it's, it's, the business is under pressure.

I mean, uh the coffee category has been under some pressure, but the restaurant industry as a whole, particularly the last 456 weeks, things have slowed a bit and uh and Starbucks traffic is down 10% the same store sales are down six.

we think this is gonna be the bottom.

This is the time period which they lapped, uh, pressure on the business last year.

If, if you remember there was a brand protest that began the very end of October, we now go against that.

So we probably saw the bottom in comps.

I think as you're looking at what Brian Nickel can do the new CEO, um, we think he's probably got to cut the store growth a little bit.

They're developing, uh, uh, 4% store growth on, on 16 17,000 locations.

It's a lot, it's a lot of stores to put in the ground and we think it could be dialed back.

Um, he also is looking to re engage the partners and try to actually make the, the employee experience a better, a better time and a better experience so that you get, uh, less, fewer, fewer of their team members actually departing and lower turnover.

Um And so II, I think he's got a good background in marketing products from his time at Taco Bell and his time at Chipotle.

He's got a good background in operations, but it, we're in a pretty tough spot for the brand right here.

Um And finally, let's give people a little bit of hope there after, after what's been going on at those two companies, 11 stock that you do like is yum brands here, owner of KFC Taco Bell.

And if I understand your case correctly it's because it is offering something that, that consumers desperately want right now and that is what they see as value.

Is that kind of the cornerstone?

Yeah, I think, I mean, look, the, the young business is a global business.

It is a global growth business.

Um, they've been develop, uh, delivering on 5 to 6% global unit growth and, and, and the restaurant industry as a whole is under pressure.

But if yum can do fiveish percent unit growth over the next few years, uh the stocks trading at about 21 times earnings, it's pretty reasonable for the growth.

Um They have an opportunity to triple the amount of uh KFC stores they have around the world.

And if, if they continue on that platform and continue with that growth profile, uh this the stock will look cheap in in relatively short order, Greg.

