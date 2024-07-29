McDonald's is a historic 'value leader': Analyst

McDonald's (MCD) reported disappointing second quarter earnings, missing estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Jefferies managing director of equity research Andy Barish joins Market Domination to discuss his outlook on the company.

Barish notes that "expectations were pretty low going into the quarter." However, he says management "sounded very good in terms of their confidence and tone" about plans to "reestablish value leadership and improve transactions and same-store sales going forward" globally. He mentions that the recently introduced $5 meal deal is "starting to gain some traction," reflecting McDonald's history as "the everyday value leader."

Regarding the consumer spending slowdown, Barish told Yahoo Finance: "It's definitely not just a McDonald's specific issue, and it's not just a restaurant specific issue, it's across all of consumer." However, he states "this is not new."

Video Transcript

Mcdonald's missing across the board on second quarter earnings global, same store sales falling 1% marking the first quarterly decline that metric since 2020.

A result of COVID shutdowns.

Joining us now is Andy Bars Jeffries, managing Director of Equity Research.

Uh and it is great to see you and maybe we can start with just the reaction in the stock today.

Andy, you know, it is well in the green.

Why is that, Andy?

Um is that just because listen, things, things were not so not so good, but maybe less bad than people were expecting.

Yeah, twofold.

Uh Josh, thanks for having me on.

Yeah, I I'd say that's the first part that um the uh expectations were pretty low going into the quarter.

And then secondly, I thought management sounded very good in terms of their confidence and tone and laying out um how they will re-establish value leadership and improve uh transactions and same store sales going forward, not only in the US, but you know, on a global basis.

How much do you think going forward, their confidence is coming from the value offerings kind of sticking around for a little while?

Not juicing sales.

Yeah, I think, um, the $5 value meal that's been talked about a lot is starting to gain some traction and, um, they've got evidence in other markets around, um, the, the European, uh, area in particular with mcart and other value promotions that have been in place longer that are gaining traction.

So, I, I think, um, it comes from a, a long history of mcdonald's, um, being the everyday value leader as well as strength in the brand on a number of other fronts, including um the assets including digital and rewards, um their convenience, their marketing power and also uh operations which um uh remain very good.

Andy, I was struck by how executives describe the consumer o on the call.

Uh cautiously, the consumers, they said being much more discretionary as they treat restaurants more deal seeking, they talk about how consumers are uh eating at home more often.

You know, is this, is this the kind of tone Andy that you're kind of seeing across your coverage universe when you're going through earnings reports and you're listening these conference calls?

Is this, is this the tone that you're picking up when executives talk about the consumer right now?

Yeah, it, it's, it's definitely not just a mcdonald's specific issue and it's not just a restaurant specific issue, it's across all of consumer.

I think we're seeing in particular the lower end um face, you know, ongoing pressures and this is not new uh, this has been going on for probably more than a year.

Um, there's obviously some wallet shifting and trading down and, you know, you see it in, in grocery with, you know, private label and, and other things like that.

So, um, I, I'm, you know, I'm hopeful that some of the, uh, deal and discounting activity will get some people back into restaurants or, um, some of our recent survey work has shown even the lower end consumer is willing to dine out more often if they're prompted by a deal or a discount.

And I think we're just getting back to kind of the promotional uh dealing environment that we were in really for, uh a long, long time in, in restaurants before, um, you know, before COVID in, um, in 2020.