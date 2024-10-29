McDonald's biggest challenge is 'price competitiveness': Analyst

McDonald's (MCD) beat profit and revenue expectations during its third quarter as consumers continue to prioritize value when dining out.

Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop joins Morning Brief to discuss the success of the fast-food giant's value offerings and some of the biggest challenges ahead.

Dunlop expects McDonald's to continue pushing its value meals and other deals: "When you see restaurants struggle with comparable store sales, kind of the two levers that they have to pull are menu innovation and promotions and advertising. We've definitely seen plenty of both from McDonald's, and should expect to continue to see plenty of both from McDonald's."

He notes that the $5 Meal Deal was an effective initiative that helped bring back lower-income consumers to McDonald's, which could lead the company to continue rolling out promotions to boost sales.

Moving forward, Dunlop argues that the biggest challenge for McDonald's is "price competitiveness":

"You think about 30-basis-points comparable store sales growth in the US outperforming the industry by a wide margin. That's very concerning. Right now, we live in an environment where wage growth is consistently higher than expected food cost inflation for restaurants. That means that as the quarters progress, they're growing less and less competitive from a price standpoint with grocery stores. And we're seeing consumer traffic continue to favor that cheaper grocery store channel."

Watch Dunlop talk more about McDonald's third quarter earnings and what the brand's recent E. coli outbreak could mean for its fourth quarter.

Video Transcript

Should we expect more value meals from mcdonald's as all of the kind of quick service restaurants, fast food are competing to make sure that they can not just woo people and customers with rewards, but make sure that there's value in every single purchase that they are making and engagements that they do have.

And what is that net out for some of the margins at the company?

As we alluded to earlier, it does have a negative margin impact and we should expect a little bit more value offering.

So when you see restaurants struggle with comparable store sales, kind of the two lovers that they have to pull our, our menu innovation uh and promotions and advertising.

Uh We've definitely seen plenty of both from mcdonald's should expect to continue to see plenty of both from mcdonald's.

That $5 meal deal was really effective at bringing back lower income consumers to the store and improving the firm's value perception, which had started flagging a little bit.

We expect a lot more of the same moving forward.

You definitely see that in the margin line.

But as long as you also see that in the traffic line.

Uh that, that's just fine as far as we're concerned, Sean, what do you think is the number one biggest challenge outside of maybe equal outbreak, outbreak?

I don't even know if you would say that.

But what is the biggest challenge here for mcdonald's as you look ahead to 2025?

Yeah, I really, I really think it's price competitiveness.

So you think about 30 basis points uh comparable store sales growth in the US, outperforming the industry by a wide margin.

That's very concerning right now, we live in an environment where wage growth is consistently higher than expected food cost inflation for restaurants.

That means that as the quarters progress, they're growing less and less competitive from a price standpoint with grocery stores.

And we're seeing consumer traffic continue to favor that cheaper grocery store channel.

The difference um on a per meal cost basis is a little bit less than $5.

It's the highest it's ever been.

Uh And consumers particularly low income consumers continue to migrate.

So that's probably the biggest concern moving forward.