Massive Power Outages After Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall in Texas
The Category 1 storm lashed Texas, causing massive power outages and flight cancellations. It battered the Caribbean region last week.
The Category 1 storm lashed Texas, causing massive power outages and flight cancellations. It battered the Caribbean region last week.
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
Could the remnants of Beryl make an appearance in Canada? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network investigates the possibility and its potential impacts.
Affected passengers are unlikely to be eligible for compensation as the disruption is deemed to be out of airlines’ control.
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
Vanessa Leegstra is still recovering after a bear attack in Haines Junction, Yukon on June 30. Speaking from hospital, she said she's still in a lot of pain. Leegstra was on a run with her dog near the Pine Lake campground at around 10 p.m. that day when she spotted a group of bears. "I was trying to give them space before my dog noticed, but she either saw or smelt them... and she took off towards them," she said. Leegstra's dog was leashed, but upon seeing the bears it broke free and chased aw
Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.
The potentially dangerous heatwave in Western Canada is only going to get worse in the coming days with Environment Canada issuing more warnings on Sunday evening. And with heat there is often fire. Dan Spector has more on the weather picture which is especially bad south of the border.
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
In the spring of 2023, a Parks Canada team strung electric fence along a section of the Trans Canada Highway from Lake Louise to the boundary between B.C. and Alberta.It was part of an attempt to help keep animals including a beloved white grizzly bear named Nakoda away from the dangers of the road.But tragedy struck last month when Nakoda's two cubs were struck and killed by a vehicle, followed by their mother, killed in a second collision about 12 hours later.The deaths in British Columbia's Y
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.
Downtown Calgary's Stampede Park is packed with Stetson-wearing festival goers this weekend, in spite of an Environment Canada heat warning. More than 161,000 people jammed into the grounds for the Stampede's opening day – just short of 2023's best-ever opening day attendance of 164,939.Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said about 340,000 people showed up over the first two days, putting the festival about two thousand admissions behind last year's record-setting pace. "Our concerts are toward the end of
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
The air pressure level required for a payout wasn't reached, despite the catastrophic storm.
VANCOUVER — Nearly two dozen daily temperature records have fallen as a heat wave continues in British Columbia, pushing the mercury over 40 C in some areas.
Southern California firefighters are trying to get a grip on raging wildfires, with the fast-moving Lake Fire near Santa Barbara exploding to more than 16,000 acres with zero percent containment early on Sunday. Evacuation orders have been issued to residents near the fire, which is threatening homes, including Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, officials said. The …
Clarissa Hoffman and Kristen Elton of the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council aren't about to let something smaller than a pistachio ruin a treasured ecosystem. They're working to stop the spread of the prolific zebra mussel in the watershed of the Saint John River, also known as Wolastoq.Zebra mussels were first detected in New Brunswick in the summer of 2023, a year after they were found in Quebec's Lac Témiscouata.Elton, program director for the council, said zebra mussels are considered "