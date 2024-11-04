Marriott trims 2024 profit forecast, shares drop

STORY: Shares of Marriott International fell as much as four percent in Monday morning trading after it cut its annual profit forecast.

Weak domestic travel in China has overshadowed strong group and international demand.

It also posted an adjusted profit in the quarter that ended in September that missed expectations and revenue that came in a tad light.

Marriott says weak demand in China was due in part to severe weather and wealthier Chinese customers traveling abroad.

Hotel operators have signaled demand remained flat the U.S. despite U.S. consumer spending increasing at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years.

System-wide revenue per available room or room revenue, an important metric in the hospitality industry, fell about 8% in Greater China in the third quarter.

It was flat in the U.S. and Canada.

While global leisure room revenue remained flat year-over-year as higher-end travelers boosted results across regions including the U.S.

Marriott said it had fewer rooms under construction in the third quarter versus the same period last year.

One analyst said that made him less optimistic about the company’s prospects.